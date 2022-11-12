UK, EU to Isolate Russia at G20 Summit in Indonesia

Islam Times - The UK and the EU will boycott Russia’s delegation at the Bali summit of the Group of Twenty (G20) next week, according to a report.

Citing EU officials, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported on Friday that London and Brussels plan to stage walkouts when Russian delegates speak."The UK is not keen on coordinating with the EU on foreign policy in general but on this issue, we have the same objective and are mutually reinforcing our efforts," Daily Telegraph cited a spokesman from the EU’s foreign affairs service as saying.The newspaper added that at the summit, the UK and the EU would urge Russia to de-escalate the Ukrainian conflict, TASS reported.That said, the EU is going to make clear that any peace talks should be on terms acceptable to Kiev. However, Europe thinks that any call to de-escalation addressed to Russia might not be reflected in the summit’s final statement due to Moscow’s and Beijing’s positions. The EU official described Russian-Chinese cooperation as a "no-limit friendship."The G20 summit will be held in Indonesia’s Bali on November 15-16. Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend this meeting and the Russian delegation will be led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.