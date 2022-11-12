0
Saturday 12 November 2022 - 12:22

Iraqi Forces Kill 5 Daesh Militants in Salahudin Province

Iraqi warplanes conducted an airstrike on a Daesh position in the province, killing five terrorists, the Iraqi Ministry of Defense said in a statement without further details.

A provincial security source told Xinhua anonymously that the airstrike targeted a Daesh hideout in the Tuz Khurmato area in the eastern part of the province.

Meanwhile, the media office of the Iraqi Joint Operations Command said in a statement that an intelligence force from the Interior Ministry captured three suspected Daesh militants in the Tarmiyah area of the province, some 30 km north of the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

The detainees confessed that they killed three civilians in Tarmiyah between 2021 and 2022 and that they carried out bomb attacks against the Iraqi forces, according to the statement.

Over the past months, Iraqi security forces have conducted operations against extremist militants to crack down on their intensified activities.

The security situation in Iraq has been improving since the defeat of the Daesh in 2017. However, its remnants have since melted into urban centers, deserts, and rugged areas, carrying out frequent guerilla attacks against security forces and civilians.
