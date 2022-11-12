0
Saturday 12 November 2022 - 20:50

Palestinian Families Urge US To Cancel Al-Quds Embassy Plans on Stolen Land

Story Code : 1024287
Palestinian Families Urge US To Cancel Al-Quds Embassy Plans on Stolen Land
The call was made in a letter written by Adalah and the Center for Constitutional Rights [CCR] on behalf of the Palestinian families and sent on Thursday to US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and US Ambassador to the occupied territories Thomas Nides.

"Should the US proceed with this plan, it would not only be complicit with ‘Israel's’ illegal confiscation of Palestinian-owned land, but it would also become an active participant in the seizure of the land of US citizens," the organizations wrote.

In February 2021, the US State Department and the so-called ‘Israel’ Land Authority submitted plans for a US diplomatic compound, following former US President Donald Trump's highly controversial May 2018 decision to unilaterally recognize occupied al-Quds as the Zionist entity’s so-called ‘capital’ and move the American embassy from Tel Aviv.

Earlier this week, the plans were made open for a 60-day public comment period after which a final decision on the project will be made.

In the 45-page letter, the two groups attached rental contracts between British Mandate authorities and Palestinian families who temporarily leased their land, which then made up part of the Allenby Barracks military base.

The land was confiscated by the Zionist government under the Absentees' Property ‘Law,’ which grants the entity the power to confiscate and impound Palestinian properties and assets that they were forced to leave behind during the Nakba.

The Nakba, or "the catastrophe", is the name Palestinians give to the massacres and forced expulsion they endured at the hands of Zionist militias in 1948, which left an estimated 15,000 indigenous Palestinians dead and some 750,000 displaced.

If the complex moves forward, Adalah and CCR said in the letter, it will be built "on land seized from Palestinians in violation of international law."
Comment


Featured Stories
Qatar Arrests Eight Indian Nationals Suspected of Spying for the ‘Israeli’ Entity
Qatar Arrests Eight Indian Nationals Suspected of Spying for the ‘Israeli’ Entity
Hezbollah Official: Drones Among Most Important Weapons Resistance Owns
Hezbollah Official: Drones Among Most Important Weapons Resistance Owns
12 November 2022
Media: US, UK Troops Train to “Pacify Russian Civilians”
Media: US, UK Troops Train to “Pacify Russian Civilians”
12 November 2022
Ayatollah Qassim Slams Participation in Bahrain’s Parliamentary Election As ‘Betrayal’
Ayatollah Qassim Slams Participation in Bahrain’s Parliamentary Election As ‘Betrayal’
12 November 2022
Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate to UN: ‘Israeli’ Regime Waging War on Media Workers
Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate to UN: ‘Israeli’ Regime Waging War on Media Workers
11 November 2022
US Doubles Down on Military Aid to Ukraine
US Doubles Down on Military Aid to Ukraine
11 November 2022
Iran Criticizes G-7 Members for Classifying Terrorism as Good, Bad
Iran Criticizes G-7 Members for Classifying Terrorism as Good, Bad
11 November 2022
Iran Arrests Agent of Hostile UK-based TV Channel on Terror Blacklist
Iran Arrests Agent of Hostile UK-based TV Channel on Terror Blacklist
10 November 2022
Israel behind Overnight Strike in Iraq-Syria Border
Israel behind Overnight Strike in Iraq-Syria Border
10 November 2022
Fire Breaks Out around Israeli Nuclear Facilities
Fire Breaks Out around Israeli Nuclear Facilities
10 November 2022
Inflaming War: More 1,000 Surface-to-Air British Missiles Send to Ukraine
Inflaming War: More 1,000 Surface-to-Air British Missiles Send to Ukraine
10 November 2022
Xi Declares China Will Focus on Preparing for War
Xi Declares China Will Focus on Preparing for War
9 November 2022
Syria Vows Its Anti-terror Battle to Continue Until Cleansing All Its Lands
Syria Vows Its Anti-terror Battle to Continue Until Cleansing All Its Lands
9 November 2022