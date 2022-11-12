US Continues to Loot Syrian Wealth

Islam Times - The US occupation forces plundered 94 tankers and trucks loaded with oil and wheat from Hasaka countryside to north Iraq via the illegitimate border crossings, Syrian media reported on Saturday.

Local sources told SANA reporter that the US occupation forces took out 30 tankers loaded with stolen Syrian oil via the illegitimate al-Waleed border crossing and 44 tankers from al-Swaidiya fields across the illegitimate al-Mahmoudiya crossing, adding that all of them headed towards the occupation’s bases in Iraqi territories.Local sources in al-Malkiya region told SANA reporter that the US occupation forces also brought out 20 trucks loaded with wheat towards northern Iraq through the Semalka crossing.Last Sunday, the US occupation forces took out a convoy consists of 43 tankers loaded with the stolen Syrian oil from the oil wells which they had occupied in the Syrian al-Jazeera and took them to northern Iraq via al-Mahmoudiya illegitimate border crossing.