Iran Blames US for Instrumental Use of Human Rights

Deputy Judiciary Chief and head of the country's Human Rights Headquarters Kazzem Qaribabadi emphasized on Saturday that his trip to New York is aimed at hindering the circulation of hostile and fake narratives by the West and the US on recent developments in Iran.He told Iranian reporters in New York that he plans to provide the public opinion with a correct narrative of the situation of human rights in Iran and point out the destructive role of certain states in the recent unrest."Today, the issue of human rights has turned into a political issue," the judiciary official said, adding that "the so-called flag-bearers of human rights, such as the Western governments especially the US, violate human rights inside their own countries, so they are not qualified to portray themselves as supporters of human rights"."Following the recent riots in Iran, those states claimed that they are supporting human rights, while in fact, the lives of millions of the Iranian people have been affected by unilateral and illegal sanctions of the United States and the Europeans implemented the embargo," the human rights chief argued."Some 17,000 Iranians have been martyred by the terrorists, who are residing in the US and some European countries, so how can these states allege they are backing human rights?" he asked.Qaribabadi stated that he had had consultations with different groups from several countries as well as officials of the United Nations in order to provide them with a precise account of the developments in Iran and the exact situation of human rights as well as the destructive role of certain countries in the recent unrest, adding that Iran will not let false and hostile narrative by the Western states and the US divert the minds of other countries."Iran has arrested more than 50 elements affiliated with the terrorist group of the MKO (Mojahedin-e Khalq Organization) as well as 80 terrorists from different Kurdish groups and five terrorists of the Daesh group," he noted.Ruling out some reports on the imprisonment of 14,000 people in Iran, he said that more than 90% of the arrested people were freed within two or three days.The official confirmed that 40 security forces were killed by rioters during the recent unrest, and at least 1,200 facilities, cars, motorcycles, public and emergency vehicles, such as ambulances, were set on fire and destroyed.The enemies initiated hybrid warfare against the Islamic Republic, he continued, adding that they resorted to international organizations in order to put pressure on Iran and pursue their own political agenda.Protests erupted in several cities across Iran over the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman who fainted at a police station in mid-September and days later was pronounced dead at a hospital. The demonstrations soon turned violent.An official report by Iran’s Legal Medicine Organization announced that Amini’s controversial death was caused by an illness rather than alleged blows to the head or other vital body organs.Iranian officials blame Western countries for orchestrating the riots to destabilize the country.Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei severely censured the deadly riots, saying they were orchestrated in advance by the United States and the Israeli regime.“I state it clearly that these developments were planned by America, the Zionist regime and their acolytes. Their main problem is with a strong and independent Iran and the country’s progress. The Iranian nation proved to be fairly strong during recent events and will bravely come onto the scene wherever necessary in the future,” he added.Iranian officials have blamed the United States, the European Unions, and several Western states for meddling in Iran's internal affairs over the death of Mahsa. They advised the US and its allies against "opportunism and instrumentalization of the issue of human rights" by misusing the incident.Tehran reminded that the countries, which, themselves, towed a "long history of warmongering and violence" throughout the world, lacked the legitimacy that could authorize them to "moralize others" concerning the human rights.