
Saturday 12 November 2022 - 22:20

Erdogan: US-Led West Attacking Russia 'Almost without Restrictions'

Story Code : 1024311
Erdogan: US-Led West Attacking Russia
"Russia is not an ordinary state, it is a powerful state. Of course, the West, led by the US, attacks Russia almost without restrictions. In the face of all this, Russia, of course, is resisting, RIA Novosti reported.

We are also trying to figure out how we can open a corridor for peace from here... We believe that the best way to do this could be from dialogue to peace", Erdogan told reporters.

In February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them against attacks by Ukrainian troops.

The US and its allies have imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia and have supplied weapons to Ukraine to the tune of tens of billions of Dollars.

Erdogan also said that US President Joe Biden deliberately hid Fethullah Gulen, who is accused by Ankara of organizing a coup attempt in Turkey in 2016, in Pennsylvania.

"Who protects them (supporters of Gulen)? It is, first of all, Greece. They flee to Greece, they flee to Europe. They have always fled there. They live in Germany, France, the Netherlands, United Kingdom, the US. And the US is hiding this man (Gulen). Who is hiding him? It is Biden who hides him. They gave him a huge mansion in Pennsylvania where he lives," Erdogan told reporters.

The Turkish government defines the movement of Gulen as a terrorist organization, and has accused the cleric and his movement of being the main instigator of the failed coup attempt of 2016. Gulen and his followers reject the allegation. The US refuses to extradite the activist back to Turkey.

Over 80,000 people, including state and military personnel, civil activists, journalists and teachers, were arrested in Turkey on terrorism charges and about 150,000 public officers and military personnel fired or suspended from work over suspected ties to the Gulen movement.

 
