Saturday 12 November 2022 - 22:24

Medvedev: Russia Has More Weapons in Its Arsenal for Use in Ukraine

Story Code : 1024312
"For reasons that are obvious to all sensible people, Russia has not yet used its entire arsenal of weapons. Nor has it hit all possible enemy targets in localities. <…> Everything in its time," Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel, TASS reported.

Today, Russia is building an equal world order for the future and is fighting alone against the West, while protecting its citizens and returning its lands, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman said.

"[I’d like] to reiterate that it is Russia who is protecting its citizens. And that it is this country who has been returning and has already retuned Russian lands, not the other way round. And it will continue returning its lands," he wrote on his Telegram channel.
