Fire Guts Refugee Tents in Yemen’s Hudaydah

Islam Times - A fire swept through dozens of refugee tents in Yemen’s western province of al-Hudaydah on Saturday, according to local authorities.

A statement by the provincial authority said the blaze broke out in a refugee camp in the town of Al-Khukha, south of Al-Hudaydah.No injuries were reported.The cause of the fire remains unclear.According to the statement, the fire has caused to displace around 100 families in the camp.Saudi Arabia, in the form of a coalition of several Arab countries, including the UAE, and with the help and green light of the United States and the support of the Zionist regime, started large-scale attacks against Yemen - the poorest Arab country - from March 26, 2015.After 8 years of invading Yemen and killing thousands of people and destroying the country's infrastructure, these countries not only did not achieve their goals but were forced to accept a ceasefire after the Yemeni armed forces' missiles and drones strike deep into their territory.Thousands of Yemenis have been displaced from their homes since the outbreak of the 8-year conflict.