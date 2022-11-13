Iraqi Fighter Jets Target ISIL Positions in Kirkuk Province

Islam Times - Iraqi news sources on Saturday reported that several ISIL terrorists were killed in an airstrike in Kirkuk province.

The Iraq’s Security Information Unit announced that five ISIL terrorists were killed in an airstrike in Kirkuk province, Iraqi news agency reported.According to this report, Iraqi F-16 fighter jets targeted the positions of ISIL terrorists around the village of “Bir Ahmed” in Kirkuk province based on the accurate intelligence data of the anti-terrorism unit and the Iraqi Intelligence Service.In this operation, five ISIL terrorist elements were discovered and a number of weapons, ammunition and equipment were also confiscated.Iraqi Security Information Unit in a statement emphasized that Iraqi security forces will continue their operations against terrorists in order to uproot them in this country.Iraqi security forces continue to search ISIL remnants throughout the country to ensure that ISIL and its fugitive elements do not re-emerge in this country.Remaining elements of ISIL are still active in areas of Baghdad, Saladin, Diyala, Kirkuk, Nineveh and Anbar.