Biden to Warn of Bigger US Military Presence in South Korea

Islam Times - US President Joe Biden aims to tell Chinese President Xi Jinping that the military threat posed by North Korea requires American forces to have a bolder presence on the Korean Peninsula, the White House has said.

North Korea has in the past weeks launched a series of military exercises, including artillery-firing and test-launching missiles, which Pyongyang said were provoked by the US joint military drills with South Korea."If North Korea keeps going down this road, it will simply mean further enhanced American military and security presence in the region," White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters aboard Air Force One on Saturday."And so the People's Republic of China has an interest in playing a constructive role in restraining North Korea's worst tendencies," Sullivan added, using the country's official name."Whether they choose to do so or not, is, of course, up to them," he said.Sullivan said Biden hoped that his first face-to-face talk with Xi would lead to additional meetings between them.Biden and Xi are scheduled to hold their first face-to-face meeting on Monday on the sidelines of the upcoming G20 summit in Bali.In the meantime, US ties with China have sunken to their lowest level in decades.