Iran Warns Sweden of Consequences over Continued Detention of Ex-Official

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian called for immediate release of former judiciary official Hamid Nouri, who was arrested on baseless allegations and tried in Sweden, and cautioned Stockholm over the Iranian citizen's prolonged unlawful incarceration.

In a phone call with Swedish Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billstrom on Friday, Amir Abdollahian said the politicized case of Nouri and efforts by the Mojahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO) terrorist group to disrupt a legal probe into the case have seriously harmed relations between Tehran and Stockholm."In recent years, some issues have [negatively] affected the relations between the two countries, which were mainly the result of negative moves and measures of a third party," the Iranian diplomat noted."Tehran has always welcomed dialogue and cooperation with the European Union," he added.Amir Abdollahian pointed to deep cooperation between Iran and Sweden and called for the improvement of mutual relations with a bright view to the future.The Swedish foreign minister, for his part, expressed regret that Nouri's case has had negative impacts on bilateral relations and pledged to seriously pursue it.He also called for more cooperation on the part of Iran in dealing with the cases of a number of Swedish nationals detained in Iran and emphasized that Stockholm is resolute on the expansion of ties with Tehran.Nouri was arrested upon arrival at Stockholm Airport in November 2019. In July, the former judiciary employee was sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in Sweden. Iran has dismissed the Swedish court's sentence as illegal and called for Nouri's release.The charges against Nouri stem from allegations leveled against him by members of the MKO terror group. Nouri has vehemently rejected the allegations.Tehran has strongly condemned the Swedish court ruling for the life imprisonment of Nouri, saying the court is basically unqualified to address the case.The court statement is fundamentally "rejected, distorted and unacceptable", Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kana'ani stated in mid-July, adding that "the court lacks legal legitimacy to deal with the case".The spokesperson noted that "Iran holds Sweden accountable for the damages caused to bilateral relations between the two countries by this statement and ruling".He argued that instead of responding to the Iranian public opinion about allowing free activity of a terrorist group, the Swedish judicial system is supporting and promoting terrorism in practice.Kana'ani regretted that Sweden has put its judicial system at the service of the criminal goals of the MKO terrorist group.