0
Sunday 13 November 2022 - 02:23

Iran Warns Sweden of Consequences over Continued Detention of Ex-Official

Story Code : 1024319
Iran Warns Sweden of Consequences over Continued Detention of Ex-Official
In a phone call with Swedish Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billstrom on Friday, Amir Abdollahian said the politicized case of Nouri and efforts by the Mojahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO) terrorist group to disrupt a legal probe into the case have seriously harmed relations between Tehran and Stockholm.

"In recent years, some issues have [negatively] affected the relations between the two countries, which were mainly the result of negative moves and measures of a third party," the Iranian diplomat noted.

"Tehran has always welcomed dialogue and cooperation with the European Union," he added.

Amir Abdollahian pointed to deep cooperation between Iran and Sweden and called for the improvement of mutual relations with a bright view to the future.

The Swedish foreign minister, for his part, expressed regret that Nouri's case has had negative impacts on bilateral relations and pledged to seriously pursue it.

He also called for more cooperation on the part of Iran in dealing with the cases of a number of Swedish nationals detained in Iran and emphasized that Stockholm is resolute on the expansion of ties with Tehran.

Nouri was arrested upon arrival at Stockholm Airport in November 2019. In July, the former judiciary employee was sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in Sweden. Iran has dismissed the Swedish court's sentence as illegal and called for Nouri's release.

The charges against Nouri stem from allegations leveled against him by members of the MKO terror group. Nouri has vehemently rejected the allegations.

Tehran has strongly condemned the Swedish court ruling for the life imprisonment of Nouri, saying the court is basically unqualified to address the case.

The court statement is fundamentally "rejected, distorted and unacceptable", Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kana'ani stated in mid-July, adding that "the court lacks legal legitimacy to deal with the case".

The spokesperson noted that "Iran holds Sweden accountable for the damages caused to bilateral relations between the two countries by this statement and ruling".

He argued that instead of responding to the Iranian public opinion about allowing free activity of a terrorist group, the Swedish judicial system is supporting and promoting terrorism in practice.

Kana'ani regretted that Sweden has put its judicial system at the service of the criminal goals of the MKO terrorist group.

 
Comment


Featured Stories
Qatar Arrests Eight Indian Nationals Suspected of Spying for the ‘Israeli’ Entity
Qatar Arrests Eight Indian Nationals Suspected of Spying for the ‘Israeli’ Entity
Hezbollah Official: Drones Among Most Important Weapons Resistance Owns
Hezbollah Official: Drones Among Most Important Weapons Resistance Owns
12 November 2022
Media: US, UK Troops Train to “Pacify Russian Civilians”
Media: US, UK Troops Train to “Pacify Russian Civilians”
12 November 2022
Ayatollah Qassim Slams Participation in Bahrain’s Parliamentary Election As ‘Betrayal’
Ayatollah Qassim Slams Participation in Bahrain’s Parliamentary Election As ‘Betrayal’
12 November 2022
Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate to UN: ‘Israeli’ Regime Waging War on Media Workers
Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate to UN: ‘Israeli’ Regime Waging War on Media Workers
11 November 2022
US Doubles Down on Military Aid to Ukraine
US Doubles Down on Military Aid to Ukraine
11 November 2022
Iran Criticizes G-7 Members for Classifying Terrorism as Good, Bad
Iran Criticizes G-7 Members for Classifying Terrorism as Good, Bad
11 November 2022
Iran Arrests Agent of Hostile UK-based TV Channel on Terror Blacklist
Iran Arrests Agent of Hostile UK-based TV Channel on Terror Blacklist
10 November 2022
Israel behind Overnight Strike in Iraq-Syria Border
Israel behind Overnight Strike in Iraq-Syria Border
10 November 2022
Fire Breaks Out around Israeli Nuclear Facilities
Fire Breaks Out around Israeli Nuclear Facilities
10 November 2022
Inflaming War: More 1,000 Surface-to-Air British Missiles Send to Ukraine
Inflaming War: More 1,000 Surface-to-Air British Missiles Send to Ukraine
10 November 2022
Xi Declares China Will Focus on Preparing for War
Xi Declares China Will Focus on Preparing for War
9 November 2022
Syria Vows Its Anti-terror Battle to Continue Until Cleansing All Its Lands
Syria Vows Its Anti-terror Battle to Continue Until Cleansing All Its Lands
9 November 2022