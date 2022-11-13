0
Sunday 13 November 2022 - 08:21

250 Afghan Youths Complete Training, Commissioned to Army

Story Code : 1024354
250 Afghan Youths Complete Training, Commissioned to Army
At the graduation ceremony held in the premise of 219 Omar-e-Salis Military Corps, the newly graduated soldiers vowed to serve the nation elsewhere in the country after receiving their certificates, the Taliban official added, Xinhua reported.

The Taliban-run caretaker administration has planned to build a 150,000-strong national army that would be able to cope with any eventuality, said Enayatullah Khawarazmi, spokesman for Afghanistan's defense ministry.
