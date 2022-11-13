250 Afghan Youths Complete Training, Commissioned to Army

Islam Times - A total of 250 Afghan youths joined the national army after completing a 70-day military training course, provincial director for information and culture Qari Maazudin Ahmadi said Sunday.

At the graduation ceremony held in the premise of 219 Omar-e-Salis Military Corps, the newly graduated soldiers vowed to serve the nation elsewhere in the country after receiving their certificates, the Taliban official added, Xinhua reported.The Taliban-run caretaker administration has planned to build a 150,000-strong national army that would be able to cope with any eventuality, said Enayatullah Khawarazmi, spokesman for Afghanistan's defense ministry.