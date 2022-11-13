0
Sunday 13 November 2022 - 08:22

Southeast Asian Leaders Call for Unity amid Global Tensions

Story Code : 1024355
Southeast Asian Leaders Call for Unity amid Global Tensions
The prime minister, whose country holds the rotating chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, said at the opening of the East Asia Summit that it was in the world's common interest to cooperate to solve differences peacefully, AP reported.

The comments come as regional tensions remain high between the United States and China over Taiwan and Beijing's growing regional aspirations, and while the Russia- Ukraine war has disrupted global supply chains, causing rising energy and food prices far beyond Europe.

Without singling out any nation by name, Hun Sen said he hoped leaders would embrace a “spirit of togetherness in upholding open and inclusive multilateralism, pragmatism and mutual respect in addressing the existential and strategic challenges we all face.”

“Many current challenges and tensions have been hindering our past hard-earned efforts to promote sustainable development and causing greater hardship to people's lives,” he said as he opened the meeting, which is running in parallel to the ASEAN group's main summit.

Participants included US President Joe Biden and Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang, and it comes just a day before the highly anticipated meeting between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 summit in Bali.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was also taking part in the meetings, which also included the leaders of Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Japan and others.

On Saturday, Biden promised that the US would work with ASEAN, telling leaders of the strategically vital coalition that “we’re going to build a better future that we all want to see” in the region where US rival China is also working to expand its influence.

He promised to collaborate to build a region that is “free and open, stable and prosperous, resilient and secure.”

“I look forward to continuing our work together with ASEAN and with each one of you to deepen peace and prosperity throughout the region to resolve challenges from the South China Sea to Myanmar and to find innovative solutions to shared challenges,” Biden said, citing climate and health security among areas of collaboration.

Li Keqiang, meantime, told a meeting of ASEAN, China, Japan and South Korea that amid a “turbulent” global security situation, “unilateralism and protectionism are surging, economic and financial risks are rising, and global development is confronted with unprecedented challenges.”

As major economies in East Asia, Li said the group needed to “stay committed to promoting peace, stability, development and prosperity in the region and beyond, and to improving the people’s wellbeing.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Qatar Arrests Eight Indian Nationals Suspected of Spying for the ‘Israeli’ Entity
Qatar Arrests Eight Indian Nationals Suspected of Spying for the ‘Israeli’ Entity
Hezbollah Official: Drones Among Most Important Weapons Resistance Owns
Hezbollah Official: Drones Among Most Important Weapons Resistance Owns
12 November 2022
Media: US, UK Troops Train to “Pacify Russian Civilians”
Media: US, UK Troops Train to “Pacify Russian Civilians”
12 November 2022
Ayatollah Qassim Slams Participation in Bahrain’s Parliamentary Election As ‘Betrayal’
Ayatollah Qassim Slams Participation in Bahrain’s Parliamentary Election As ‘Betrayal’
12 November 2022
Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate to UN: ‘Israeli’ Regime Waging War on Media Workers
Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate to UN: ‘Israeli’ Regime Waging War on Media Workers
11 November 2022
US Doubles Down on Military Aid to Ukraine
US Doubles Down on Military Aid to Ukraine
11 November 2022
Iran Criticizes G-7 Members for Classifying Terrorism as Good, Bad
Iran Criticizes G-7 Members for Classifying Terrorism as Good, Bad
11 November 2022
Iran Arrests Agent of Hostile UK-based TV Channel on Terror Blacklist
Iran Arrests Agent of Hostile UK-based TV Channel on Terror Blacklist
10 November 2022
Israel behind Overnight Strike in Iraq-Syria Border
Israel behind Overnight Strike in Iraq-Syria Border
10 November 2022
Fire Breaks Out around Israeli Nuclear Facilities
Fire Breaks Out around Israeli Nuclear Facilities
10 November 2022
Inflaming War: More 1,000 Surface-to-Air British Missiles Send to Ukraine
Inflaming War: More 1,000 Surface-to-Air British Missiles Send to Ukraine
10 November 2022
Xi Declares China Will Focus on Preparing for War
Xi Declares China Will Focus on Preparing for War
9 November 2022
Syria Vows Its Anti-terror Battle to Continue Until Cleansing All Its Lands
Syria Vows Its Anti-terror Battle to Continue Until Cleansing All Its Lands
9 November 2022