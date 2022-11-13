Iran Blasts French Leader for Meeting Hostile Figure

Islam Times - The spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry of Iran condemned a meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and an anti-Iran opposition figure on the sidelines of the Paris Peace Forum.

In a statement on Saturday, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani lashed out at Macron for meeting the anti-Iran figure and her companions, saying, “It is surprising that the president of a country claiming to support freedom, lowers his level and meets with a hated pawn who, in the recent months, has clearly tried to spread hatred, violence and terrorist acts in the Islamic Republic of Iran and also against its diplomatic missions as well as diplomats of the Islamic Republic abroad.”Kanaani also called the statements quoted from Macron that he supports the so-called revolution, led by these people, as regretful and a cause for shame, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.Kanaani added that the meeting is a flagrant violation of France's international responsibilities in fighting terrorism and violence, and is regarded as a promotion of these vicious phenomena.He finally emphasized that such anti-Iran measures will undoubtedly be kept in the memory of the great Iranian nation, who are well aware of the selective approaches of some European leaders, going against human rights.Macron on Friday held a meeting with a number of US-based anti-Iran figures, including Masih Alinejad, at the Elysée.In the meeting, the French president described the recent riots in Iran as a "revolution".