0
Sunday 13 November 2022 - 09:08

Iran Blasts French Leader for Meeting Hostile Figure

Story Code : 1024360
Iran Blasts French Leader for Meeting Hostile Figure
In a statement on Saturday, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani lashed out at Macron for meeting the anti-Iran figure and her companions, saying, “It is surprising that the president of a country claiming to support freedom, lowers his level and meets with a hated pawn who, in the recent months, has clearly tried to spread hatred, violence and terrorist acts in the Islamic Republic of Iran and also against its diplomatic missions as well as diplomats of the Islamic Republic abroad.”

Kanaani also called the statements quoted from Macron that he supports the so-called revolution, led by these people, as regretful and a cause for shame, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.

Kanaani added that the meeting is a flagrant violation of France's international responsibilities in fighting terrorism and violence, and is regarded as a promotion of these vicious phenomena.

He finally emphasized that such anti-Iran measures will undoubtedly be kept in the memory of the great Iranian nation, who are well aware of the selective approaches of some European leaders, going against human rights.

Macron on Friday held a meeting with a number of US-based anti-Iran figures, including Masih Alinejad, at the Elysée.

In the meeting, the French president described the recent riots in Iran as a "revolution".
Comment


Featured Stories
Southeast Asian Leaders Call for Unity amid Global Tensions
Southeast Asian Leaders Call for Unity amid Global Tensions
Russia Kherson Withdrawal: Accepting Defeat or Tactical Retreat?
Russia Kherson Withdrawal: Accepting Defeat or Tactical Retreat?
13 November 2022
Top Zelensky Advisor Threatens War with Iran
Top Zelensky Advisor Threatens War with Iran
13 November 2022
Qatar Arrests Eight Indian Nationals Suspected of Spying for the ‘Israeli’ Entity
Qatar Arrests Eight Indian Nationals Suspected of Spying for the ‘Israeli’ Entity
12 November 2022
Hezbollah Official: Drones Among Most Important Weapons Resistance Owns
Hezbollah Official: Drones Among Most Important Weapons Resistance Owns
12 November 2022
Media: US, UK Troops Train to “Pacify Russian Civilians”
Media: US, UK Troops Train to “Pacify Russian Civilians”
12 November 2022
Ayatollah Qassim Slams Participation in Bahrain’s Parliamentary Election As ‘Betrayal’
Ayatollah Qassim Slams Participation in Bahrain’s Parliamentary Election As ‘Betrayal’
12 November 2022
Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate to UN: ‘Israeli’ Regime Waging War on Media Workers
Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate to UN: ‘Israeli’ Regime Waging War on Media Workers
11 November 2022
US Doubles Down on Military Aid to Ukraine
US Doubles Down on Military Aid to Ukraine
11 November 2022
Iran Criticizes G-7 Members for Classifying Terrorism as Good, Bad
Iran Criticizes G-7 Members for Classifying Terrorism as Good, Bad
11 November 2022
Iran Arrests Agent of Hostile UK-based TV Channel on Terror Blacklist
Iran Arrests Agent of Hostile UK-based TV Channel on Terror Blacklist
10 November 2022
Israel behind Overnight Strike in Iraq-Syria Border
Israel behind Overnight Strike in Iraq-Syria Border
10 November 2022
Fire Breaks Out around Israeli Nuclear Facilities
Fire Breaks Out around Israeli Nuclear Facilities
10 November 2022