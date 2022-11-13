0
Sunday 13 November 2022 - 10:27

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Says She "Absolutely" Feels Her Life is in Danger

"It is a very real dynamic and very unfortunately and tragically we’ve seen political violence play out," Ocasio-Cortez said during an interview on Friday with CNN’s “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace” show.

"It means when I wake up in the morning, I hesitate to walk my dog. It means when I come home, I have to ask my fiancé to come out to where my car is to walk me just from my car to my front door," she explained to the show’s host, Chris Wallace.

"It is a general disposition where you feel like there is almost a static electricity around you, and you're always just looking around," she then emphasized. "Your head is just on a swivel."

When asked if she feels the job is worth it, the American legislator added, "I actually believe that it very much shaped my political decisions because I started to feel ... that it was possible that I may not see the end of the year."

"I said I don't know if I have time so I need to be as robust and urgent as possible to say what I need to say," she further explained.

Members of US Congress have been sounding new concerns about their personal safety and security after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi was violently attacked recently in their home.

Federal officials at the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI have also warned of threats charged by violent extremism, particularly around the 2022 midterm elections.
