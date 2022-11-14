0
Monday 14 November 2022 - 01:10

6 Killed, 53 Injured in Explosion on Istanbul's Busy Istiklal Street

6 Killed, 53 Injured in Explosion on Istanbul
The explosion hit Istiklal Avenue in the historic Beyoglu district in Istanbul on Sunday, and emergency services have been deployed to the scene.

Police are investigating the scene.

Turkish President Erdogan said in a briefing about the blast in Istanbul that 6 people are dead and 53 others are injured.

He said: Türkiye not to bow down to terrorism and all the perpetrators to be identified

Footage shared on social media showed several bodies lying on the street. The source of the explosion remains unknown.
