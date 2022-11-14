The explosion hit Istiklal Avenue in the historic Beyoglu district in Istanbul on Sunday, and emergency services have been deployed to the scene.
Police are investigating the scene.
Turkish President Erdogan said in a briefing about the blast in Istanbul that 6 people are dead and 53 others are injured.
He said: Türkiye not to bow down to terrorism and all the perpetrators to be identified
Footage shared on social media showed several bodies lying on the street. The source of the explosion remains unknown.