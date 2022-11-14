Islam Times - At least 6 people were killed and 53 others were injured by an explosion in the historic Beyoglu district of Istanbul on Sunday, according to initial reports.

The explosion hit Istiklal Avenue in the historic Beyoglu district in Istanbul on Sunday, and emergency services have been deployed to the scene.Police are investigating the scene.Turkish President Erdogan said in a briefing about the blast in Istanbul that 6 people are dead and 53 others are injured.He said: Türkiye not to bow down to terrorism and all the perpetrators to be identifiedFootage shared on social media showed several bodies lying on the street. The source of the explosion remains unknown.