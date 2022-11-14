South Korea's Yoon Says North Korea's Provocations Becoming More Aggressive
In remarks broadcast on South Korean television, Yoon was addressing a meeting with US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Reuters reported.
Yoon referred to a recent series of missile launches by North Korea and said such moves which took place as South Korea mourned the deadly Halloween crush show Pyongyang's "nature against humanitarianism".