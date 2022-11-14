Russian Army Advances towards Donetsk as Mayorsk Comes under Control

Islam Times - Russian media announced on Monday morning that the town of Mayorsk, located in the Donetsk region, was under the control of the country's army.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In October, the republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, as well as the Russian-controlled parts of the Ukrainian regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia were incorporated into Russia following referendums.The Russian army also managed to push Ukrainian forces back to the starting line in Krasnoliman, the TASS news agency reported.The Russian Defense Ministry reported Sunday the seizure of the town of Mayorsk in Ukraine's Donetsk region."As a result of successful offensive operations by Russian troops, the town of Mayorsk has been completely liberated in the Donetsk direction," Russian Defense Ministry spokesman General Igor Konashenkov has explained, quoted by the Russian news agency TASS.