Monday 14 November 2022 - 04:23

3 Members Are Martyred by ISIS in al-Anbar: Hashd al-Sha’abi

Despite the defeat of ISIS in Iraq, the remnants of this terrorist group continue to carry out blind terrorist operations against Iraqi citizens and soldiers in parts of Baghdad, the capital, and the provinces of Diyala, Nineveh, Salah al-Din, Kirkuk, and Anbar.

In this statement which was published on Sunday evening, these three forces were members of the 45th Al-Hashd Brigade.

The Iraqi Popular Mobilization Unit also reported that four of its forces were injured in a bomb explosion in Saladin province. The Organization emphasized that the wounded belong to the 51st Brigade of the Salah Operation Command of the Iraqi PMU and are part of the army responsible for implementing a large-scale security operation in Saladin province. They were injured due to the explosion of a roadside bomb in Saladin province. 

Despite the various operations carried out by Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and the Iraqi security forces to clear the country from ISIS terrorists, elements of this terrorist group are still operating in some areas of Diyala, Kirkuk, Nineveh, Saladin, Al Anbar and Baghdad provinces. 
