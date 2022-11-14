Saudi Coalition Violates Ceasefire in al-Hudaydah, Yemen

Islam Times - The Saudi coalition has violated the ceasefire under the supervision of the United Nations in al-Hudaydah 63 times in the last 24 hours.

The ceasefire agreement in Sweden between a delegation from Sana'a and a delegation from Riyadh started on December 18, 2018, in al-Hudaydah province in western Yemen, but the Saudi coalition violates it every day.The Yemenis military reported on Sunday evening about 63 cases of aggression by the Saudi coalition forces in Hodeidah.According to the announcement, five violations were committed with artillery shells and 39 violations were committed with different bullets.Military fortifications in the "Al Jabaliya" region are reported as other cases of ceasefire violations.