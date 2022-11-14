0
Monday 14 November 2022 - 04:24

Saudi Coalition Violates Ceasefire in al-Hudaydah, Yemen

Story Code : 1024463
The ceasefire agreement in Sweden between a delegation from Sana'a and a delegation from Riyadh started on December 18, 2018, in al-Hudaydah province in western Yemen, but the Saudi coalition violates it every day.

The Yemenis military reported on Sunday evening about 63 cases of aggression by the Saudi coalition forces in Hodeidah.

According to the announcement, five violations were committed with artillery shells and 39 violations were committed with different bullets.

Military fortifications in the "Al Jabaliya" region are reported as other cases of ceasefire violations.
