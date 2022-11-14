Israeli Regime Launches Airstrike on Homs, Syria

Islam Times - Syrian news sources reported on Sunday night that the Israeli regime launched airstrikes in Homs province.

The official Syrian news agency (SANA), following the attacks of the Zionist regime, reported that the Syrian air defense was activated in Homs and intercepted the Israeli missiles.Some news sources announced that 2 Syrian soldiers were killed and 3 others were wounded in the air attack of the Zionist regime on the Shayrat Airbase in the suburbs of Homs.In recent years, the Zionist regime has repeatedly violated the airspace of Syria country its missile attacks.As one of the main members of the resistance axis, Syria plays a fundamental role in confronting the plots and actions of the American-Zionist-Saudi axis in the region.