Indian PM to Discuss Key Issues of Global Importance with G20 Leaders

Islam Times - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that during the G20 summit on the Indonesian island of Bali, he intends to discuss with the leaders of the countries the key issues of global importance, including food and energy security.

The G20 summit will be held on November 15-16. India will be the next chair of the G20 group from December 1 this year, Sputnik reported."During the Bali Summit, I will have extensive discussions with other G20 leaders on key issues of global concern, such as reviving global growth, food and energy security, environment, health, and digital transformation. On the sidelines of the G20 Summit, I will meet with leaders of several other participating countries, and review the progress in India’s bilateral relations with them," Modi said in a statement.Modi added that during the summit, he would extend a personal invitation to G20 members and others invited to the group's summit in New Delhi next year, and will also take over the chairmanship of the group from Indonesian President Joko Widodo.The media reported that Modi is expected to hold about 10 meetings on the sidelines of the summit, in particular with the leaders of France, Spain, Singapore, and Indonesia.