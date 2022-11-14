0
Monday 14 November 2022 - 07:13

Pelosi Says She Will Have Influence as House Control Looms

Story Code : 1024501
Pelosi Says She Will Have Influence as House Control Looms
In a pair of television interviews, the US House of Representatives' top Democrat said her party would have a "much brighter" future in the next Congress given Republicans' dimmer-than-expected election results. Pelosi said she was focused on her party's future, not her own, ahead of House Democrats' Nov. 30 leadership vote, Reuters reported.

"There are all kinds of ways to exert influence. The speaker has awesome power, but I will always have influence," she told CNN's "State of the Union" program.

Democrats have secured control of the US Senate following Tuesday's midterm election, handing President Joe Biden a win. Control of the House remains to been seen as both sides have yet to secure the 218 seats needed while ballots continue to be counted.

"It's very close," Pelosi said in a separate interview on ABC News' "This Week" program. "We haven't given up."

"They haven't won yet," she added on CNN.

Questions have swirled around Democrats' aging leadership with Pelosi, 82, Biden about to turn 80, and 71-year-old Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer all holding top posts.

Pelosi, who as speaker is second in the line of succession to the presidency, won her 19th term on Tuesday with more 83% of the vote.
