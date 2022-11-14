0
Monday 14 November 2022 - 07:17

Mexicans Protest President's Electoral Reform Plan

Story Code : 1024502
Mexicans Protest President
Lopez Obrador, who put the plan forward in April, has long criticized the country's electoral authorities, including accusing them of helping to engineer his defeats when he ran for the presidency in 2006 and 2012.

He has said that the reform would let citizens elect electoral authorities and reduce the influence of economic interests in politics. It would also cut financing for political parties and limit advertising time.

Last week, Congress started discussing the plan.

It sparked widespread concerns that the changes could presage a power grab because it gives the president more control over the electoral systems.

In the past, Lopez Obrador pursued contentious policies by pitching referendums - including on the cancellation of a part-built airport - to claim popular mandates for his objectives.

Protesters in Mexico City, many holding placards and banners or wearing t-shirts with slogans "defending the INE", started at the Angel of Independence monument, Reuters reported.
