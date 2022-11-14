0
Monday 14 November 2022 - 08:04

Turkey Shells PKK, YPG Positions in N Syria

Story Code : 1024508
Turkey Shells PKK, YPG Positions in N Syria
Turkish reconnaissance drones observed and identified two rocket systems and several terrorists affiliated with the PKK and YPG who were ready to infiltrate the operational area in northern Syria, according to a statement released by the Ministry of National Defense.

The statement also added that the positions and rocket systems belonging to the terrorists have been targeted by the artillery unit of the Turkish army.

No reports have been released about the possible casualties of this attack.

Earlier on Sunday, the Turkish Ministry of National Defence announced that 455 PKK elements have been killed since the start of the Claw-Lock Operation in northern Iraq.

Under the pretext of fighting PKK terrorists, Turkey has deployed its troops in areas of northern Iraq and Syria and is conducting aerial attacks on parts of the northern areas of these countries.

Ankara has received widespread criticism from both Iraqi and Kurdish authorities in Bagdhad and Erbil as well as the international community for violating Iraqi sovereignty under the pretext of fighting the PKK.
Comment


Featured Stories
Saudi Coalition Violates Ceasefire in al-Hudaydah, Yemen
Saudi Coalition Violates Ceasefire in al-Hudaydah, Yemen
IRGC Pounds Terrorists
IRGC Pounds Terrorists' Positions in Iraqi Kurdistan
14 November 2022
Israeli Regime Launches Airstrike on Homs, Syria
Israeli Regime Launches Airstrike on Homs, Syria
14 November 2022
Russian Army Advances towards Donetsk as Mayorsk Comes under Control
Russian Army Advances towards Donetsk as Mayorsk Comes under Control
14 November 2022
Southeast Asian Leaders Call for Unity amid Global Tensions
Southeast Asian Leaders Call for Unity amid Global Tensions
13 November 2022
Russia Kherson Withdrawal: Accepting Defeat or Tactical Retreat?
Russia Kherson Withdrawal: Accepting Defeat or Tactical Retreat?
13 November 2022
Top Zelensky Advisor Threatens War with Iran
Top Zelensky Advisor Threatens War with Iran
13 November 2022
Qatar Arrests Eight Indian Nationals Suspected of Spying for the ‘Israeli’ Entity
Qatar Arrests Eight Indian Nationals Suspected of Spying for the ‘Israeli’ Entity
12 November 2022
Hezbollah Official: Drones Among Most Important Weapons Resistance Owns
Hezbollah Official: Drones Among Most Important Weapons Resistance Owns
12 November 2022
Media: US, UK Troops Train to “Pacify Russian Civilians”
Media: US, UK Troops Train to “Pacify Russian Civilians”
12 November 2022
Ayatollah Qassim Slams Participation in Bahrain’s Parliamentary Election As ‘Betrayal’
Ayatollah Qassim Slams Participation in Bahrain’s Parliamentary Election As ‘Betrayal’
12 November 2022
Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate to UN: ‘Israeli’ Regime Waging War on Media Workers
Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate to UN: ‘Israeli’ Regime Waging War on Media Workers
11 November 2022
US Doubles Down on Military Aid to Ukraine
US Doubles Down on Military Aid to Ukraine
11 November 2022