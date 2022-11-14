0
Monday 14 November 2022 - 08:06

IRGC Pounds Terrorists' Positions in Iraqi Kurdistan

New sources also reported that the positions of terrorist groups in the Iraqi Kurdistan region came under missile and drone attacks by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran have repeatedly warned that they will never tolerate the presence and activity of terrorist groups along the country's northwestern borders and they will give a strong and decisive response to any slightest mischievous moves.
