0
Monday 14 November 2022 - 08:09

US Congress Unprecedentedly Seeks to Arm Taiwan: Report

Story Code : 1024511
US Congress Unprecedentedly Seeks to Arm Taiwan: Report
The Washington Post in a report announced that mindful of lessons learned from Russia’s war in Ukraine, Congress is pushing to arm and train Taiwan in advance of any potential military attack by China, but whether the aid materializes could depend on President Biden himself.

Deliberations on an unprecedented package of billions of dollars in military assistance to Taiwan come as Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping meet in Bali on Monday, with maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait a top item of discussion.
Comment


Featured Stories
Saudi Coalition Violates Ceasefire in al-Hudaydah, Yemen
Saudi Coalition Violates Ceasefire in al-Hudaydah, Yemen
IRGC Pounds Terrorists
IRGC Pounds Terrorists' Positions in Iraqi Kurdistan
14 November 2022
Israeli Regime Launches Airstrike on Homs, Syria
Israeli Regime Launches Airstrike on Homs, Syria
14 November 2022
Russian Army Advances towards Donetsk as Mayorsk Comes under Control
Russian Army Advances towards Donetsk as Mayorsk Comes under Control
14 November 2022
Southeast Asian Leaders Call for Unity amid Global Tensions
Southeast Asian Leaders Call for Unity amid Global Tensions
13 November 2022
Russia Kherson Withdrawal: Accepting Defeat or Tactical Retreat?
Russia Kherson Withdrawal: Accepting Defeat or Tactical Retreat?
13 November 2022
Top Zelensky Advisor Threatens War with Iran
Top Zelensky Advisor Threatens War with Iran
13 November 2022
Qatar Arrests Eight Indian Nationals Suspected of Spying for the ‘Israeli’ Entity
Qatar Arrests Eight Indian Nationals Suspected of Spying for the ‘Israeli’ Entity
12 November 2022
Hezbollah Official: Drones Among Most Important Weapons Resistance Owns
Hezbollah Official: Drones Among Most Important Weapons Resistance Owns
12 November 2022
Media: US, UK Troops Train to “Pacify Russian Civilians”
Media: US, UK Troops Train to “Pacify Russian Civilians”
12 November 2022
Ayatollah Qassim Slams Participation in Bahrain’s Parliamentary Election As ‘Betrayal’
Ayatollah Qassim Slams Participation in Bahrain’s Parliamentary Election As ‘Betrayal’
12 November 2022
Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate to UN: ‘Israeli’ Regime Waging War on Media Workers
Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate to UN: ‘Israeli’ Regime Waging War on Media Workers
11 November 2022
US Doubles Down on Military Aid to Ukraine
US Doubles Down on Military Aid to Ukraine
11 November 2022