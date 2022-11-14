0
Monday 14 November 2022 - 20:35

Survey: Majority of Settlers Believe “Israeli” Society Is Divided

Story Code : 1024635
Survey: Majority of Settlers Believe “Israeli” Society Is Divided
The “Israeli” newspaper, Maariv, noted that the most contributing factors to the division, according to the respondents, are the political leadership [81%], the new media [73%] and the traditional media [68%]. However, the most contributing factor to the unification of “Israeli” society, according to the respondents is the “Israeli” Occupation Forces IOF [63%].

During the survey conducted by the Brain Pool Institute, respondents were asked various questions in order to examine their attitudes towards different sectors, as well as their views regarding the opportunity given to each sector in “Israeli” society, the degree of legitimacy they give to demonstrations and protests by the various masses and their views on social cohesion in the “Israeli” occupied territories.

55% of the Haredim believe that they are the disadvantaged group. However, the feeling of self-deprivation among all groups is particularly strong among the 1948 Palestinian in the “Israeli” entity, as 68% of them think so of their status.
