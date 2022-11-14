0
Monday 14 November 2022 - 20:39

Reports of Lavrov’s Hospitalization Are Fake, Minister Prepares for G20 Summit

"Here with Sergei Viktorovich [Lavrov] in Indonesia we are reading the news and we can’t believe our eyes: it turns out that he is hospitalized. This is, of course, top-class fake news," she said.

Zakharova published a clip featuring Lavrov, showing him in a hotel.

The minister discarded the reports, adding that western media writes similar statements about President Putin also. He further noted that these reports are just a political game, urging western media to "try to write more truth". Lavrov added that he had recently discussed preparations for the summit with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi, and that he has several meetings on the sidelines of the summit scheduled for tomorrow.

The minister is in charge of the Russian delegation during the G20 event, which is set to take place on November 15-16. Meanwhile, President Vladimir Putin is expected to address the summit via video conference.

The G20 is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union. The forum accounts for 85% of the global GDP, 75% of international trade and two-thirds of the world population. The G20 says it aims to address major issues pertaining to the global economy, including international financial stability, climate change mitigation and sustainable development.
