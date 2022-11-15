0
Tuesday 15 November 2022 - 04:01

CIA Chief Meets his Russian Counterpart

US Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns is in Ankara to speak with his Russian intelligence counterpart to convey a message on the consequences of any use of nuclear weapons by Russia, a White House official said on Monday.

"He is not conducting negotiations of any kind. He is not discussing settlement of the war in Ukraine," said the official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, adding that Burns will also raise the cases of detained Americans in Russia, according to Reuters.

Dmitri S. Peskov, the Kremlin’s spokesman, would not confirm or deny whether the meeting took place.
