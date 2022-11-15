0
Tuesday 15 November 2022 - 05:20

Wealthy European Nations Rye Natural Gas in Poor Africa amid Energy Crunch

Wealthy European Nations Rye Natural Gas in Poor Africa amid Energy Crunch
Europe wants "to turn Africa into its gas station," said Mohamed Adow, Director of the Power Shift Africa think tank, at the UN climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh on Tuesday as quoted in an AFP report.

"We don't have to follow the footsteps of the rich world that actually caused climate change in the first place," he added.

The remarks came as wealthy Western countries, facing an energy crunch as the result of the ongoing Ukraine conflict and the cut-off of Russian gas supplies, are eyeing natural gas reserves amid charges by climate activists at COP27 that the move is intended to deny “green transition” to impoverished African countries.

European countries have been scrambling for alternative sources of gas after the continent's former top supplier slashed exports in apparent retaliation for US-led Western sanctions over the Russian military operation in Ukraine that began in February.

According to the report, Europe sees great potential in African fossil fuel reserves, including promising oil and gas discoveries in Senegal and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

However, activists, researchers, and advocacy groups argue that exporting natural gas may bring short-term profits to some African nations but will further worsen the climate crisis and leave the poor countries worse off in the long run.

Citing research group Climate Action Tracker, the report describes the global race for gas as a "serious threat" to the Paris Agreement goals -- of keeping global warming well below two degrees Celsius, and preferably at 1.5 degrees compared to pre-industrial levels.

Some African leaders argued the potential benefits for people on the world's poorest continent outweighed the harm from the production and export of fossil fuels.

"We are in favor of a just and fair green transition, instead of decisions that harm our development process," Senegalese President Macky Sall asserted while addressing nearly 100 world leaders last week at COP27.

This is while Germany -- the European country most dependent on Russian supplies before the war -- has expressed keen interest in tapping Senegal's gas deposits.
