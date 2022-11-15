Syrian Air Defense Downs 3 Out of 8 Israeli Missiles

Islam Times - Syrian air defense systems shot down three out of the eight missiles fired from Israeli fighter jets from Lebanon’s airspace at targets in the Syrian Homs province.

"From 6:30 p.m. to 6:35 p.m. on November 13, 2022, a group of Israeli F-15 tactical fighter jets launched an airstrike with eight cruise missiles at facilities near the Shayrat military airfield in Syria’s Homs province. The strike was delivered from Lebanese airspace. Syrian air defense systems downed three missiles," Oleg Yegorov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Monday.The Shayrat military airfield located some 165 kilometers from Damascus came under Israel’s missile attack on Sunday. Two Syrian soldiers were killed and three more were wounded.