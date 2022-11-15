0
Tuesday 15 November 2022 - 05:35

US to Continue Policy of Sanctions and Pressure against Iran: Envoy

Speaking to reporters in Paris, Robert Malley insisted that the United States would leave the door open to resume diplomacy "when and if" the time came, but for now Washington would continue a policy of sanctions and pressure.

He was pointing to the talks to revive a 2015 accord between Iran and world power, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), that the US government unilaterally scrapped it in 2018.

The talks on the revival of lifting sanctions on Iran have been prolonged by the Western parties' hesitations, especially the US, to compensate for the unilateral withdrawal of the US from the JCPOA.

The Islamic Republic of Iran stresses the verification of lifting sanctions, the guarantees regarding the permanence of the JCPOA, and the termination of the safeguard-related allegations by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as its main demands.

Despite notable progress, the US indecisiveness and procrastination caused multiple interruptions in the marathon talks.

"If these negotiations are not happening, it's because of Iran's position and everything that has happened since (September)," Malley said, referring to the recent riots in Iran and the alleged crackdown on protests, which began following the death of Mahsa Amini, a young Iranian woman who collapsed in police custody and was pronounced dead a few days later at a hospital.

"Our focus is not an accord that isn't moving forward, but what is happening in Iran," he said in meddling statements, openly interfering in Iran's internal affairs.
