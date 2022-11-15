0
Tuesday 15 November 2022 - 20:49

UK Loses Stock Market Throne

Story Code : 1024849
UK Loses Stock Market Throne
French equities now amount to $2.823 trillion, compared to $2.821 trillion listed on the UK exchange, Bloomberg reported, citing their own research data. Britain's equity value was $1.5 trillion greater than France in 2016, when the UK voted to leave the European Union in the “Brexit” referendum.

It was Brexit rather than the tax policy of the short-lived tenure of PM Liz Truss at 10 Downing Street that is to blame, former Bank of England official Michael Saunders told Bloomberg TV.

“The UK economy as a whole has been permanently damaged by Brexit,” he said. “The need for tax rises and spending cuts wouldn’t be there if Brexit hadn’t reduced the economy’s potential output so much.”

While Britain’s blue-chip stocks have fallen only 0.4% this year, the FTSE 250 was down by 17%, reflecting a “hammering” taken by the mid-capitalization shares of retailers and consumer-oriented brands.

Meanwhile, France’s luxury brands like LVMH SE and Kering SA – the owners of Gucci – are holding up “well” against global recession concerns. Louis Vuitton owners LVMH, valued at $360 billion, reported “record sales” in the US and expect a good Q4 in Chinese markets.

The British pound has also fallen 13% against the US dollar this year, while the euro slid only 9.2%, which favored the French in the comparison of stock exchanges, as the volume of both is measured in the American currency.
Comment


Featured Stories
Syrian Air Defense Downs 3 Out of 8 Israeli Missiles
Syrian Air Defense Downs 3 Out of 8 Israeli Missiles
Pakistan’s Imran Khan ’Still Holds US Responsible’ for Ousting
Pakistan’s Imran Khan ’Still Holds US Responsible’ for Ousting
15 November 2022
How Are Israelis Pursing Normalization Agenda Using Qatar World Cup?
How Are Israelis Pursing Normalization Agenda Using Qatar World Cup?
15 November 2022
US, China Presidents Meet ahead of G20 Summit amid Strained Ties
US, China Presidents Meet ahead of G20 Summit amid Strained Ties
14 November 2022
Saudi Coalition Violates Ceasefire in al-Hudaydah, Yemen
Saudi Coalition Violates Ceasefire in al-Hudaydah, Yemen
14 November 2022
IRGC Pounds Terrorists
IRGC Pounds Terrorists' Positions in Iraqi Kurdistan
14 November 2022
Israeli Regime Launches Airstrike on Homs, Syria
Israeli Regime Launches Airstrike on Homs, Syria
14 November 2022
Russian Army Advances towards Donetsk as Mayorsk Comes under Control
Russian Army Advances towards Donetsk as Mayorsk Comes under Control
14 November 2022
Southeast Asian Leaders Call for Unity amid Global Tensions
Southeast Asian Leaders Call for Unity amid Global Tensions
13 November 2022
Russia Kherson Withdrawal: Accepting Defeat or Tactical Retreat?
Russia Kherson Withdrawal: Accepting Defeat or Tactical Retreat?
13 November 2022
Top Zelensky Advisor Threatens War with Iran
Top Zelensky Advisor Threatens War with Iran
13 November 2022
Qatar Arrests Eight Indian Nationals Suspected of Spying for the ‘Israeli’ Entity
Qatar Arrests Eight Indian Nationals Suspected of Spying for the ‘Israeli’ Entity
12 November 2022
Hezbollah Official: Drones Among Most Important Weapons Resistance Owns
Hezbollah Official: Drones Among Most Important Weapons Resistance Owns
12 November 2022