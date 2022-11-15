Russia Firmly Stopped Attempts to Undermine National Sovereignty
Story Code : 1024854
In remarks on Tuesday, Putin said that despite hostile attempts to undermine Russian sovereignty, the country managed to put a barrier on them. He also noted that such attempts always start with an installation of historical myths instead of reality, pointing out the Ukrainian case.
"Attempts by a number of states to rewrite and reshape world history are becoming more and more aggressive. And, by and large, they have an obvious goal in relation to our society: to divide, disorient, and weaken Russia, ultimately undermining its sovereignty, to loosen it," Putin said at a meeting of the Russian patriotic educations committee Pobeda.
"Such a scenario, as we see, has been tested in some countries, including Ukraine, and in a number of other states. There were attempts to do the same with our country, with Russia. But, as I already said, we put a barrier on them, firmly and timely, to defend our interests," he added.
Additionally, Putin stressed that Russia's values remain solid: continuity of generations, respect for tradition and firm moral guidelines.