0
Wednesday 16 November 2022 - 05:20

Documents Confirm Saudi Involvement in Iran Riots

Story Code : 1024883
Documents Confirm Saudi Involvement in Iran Riots
The article recalled a statement made by the Saudi crown prince Mohammad Bin Salman in 2017 about moving the battle to the Iranian territories in order to keep Al Saud kingdom “safe”, considering that this was the launching point of the strategic endeavor to undermine Iran by striking its internal front.

Spread chaos in the Islamic Republic of Iran was the target which pushed US, Saudi, UAE and Bahrain to start intensive preparations earlier, Al-Akhbar mentioned.

According to the article, the National Media Council in UAE had proposes in 2016 a “media strategy” to deal with the Iranian file before developing it, in coordination with the Americans, so it becomes a plot to undermine Iran’s internal front.

The plan, according to the leaked documents, is based on establishing a public opinion that opposes the Iranian policies inside and outside the Islamic Republic.

The documents show that the target audience are the Iranian opposition groups and the youths living in the Islamic Republic, underlining the importance of spotting the points of difference between the Iranian people and government.

The article indicates that the implementation of the plan requires preparing certain TV and radio programs, creating multilingual websites and social media pages, using the information departments of the embassies, and establishing a think tank center specialized in the Iranian affairs and the News Channel “Iran International’ which misleads the Iranian youths.

The plan was approved by a tripartite US, Saudi and Emirati committee, according to the article which added that the Saudis coordinates in 2020 more steps to invigorate the plan. In this context, Riyadh pledged to provide the amounts of fuel lost due to the US sanction on Iran.
Comment


Featured Stories
Syrian Air Defense Downs 3 Out of 8 Israeli Missiles
Syrian Air Defense Downs 3 Out of 8 Israeli Missiles
Pakistan’s Imran Khan ’Still Holds US Responsible’ for Ousting
Pakistan’s Imran Khan ’Still Holds US Responsible’ for Ousting
15 November 2022
How Are Israelis Pursing Normalization Agenda Using Qatar World Cup?
How Are Israelis Pursing Normalization Agenda Using Qatar World Cup?
15 November 2022
US, China Presidents Meet ahead of G20 Summit amid Strained Ties
US, China Presidents Meet ahead of G20 Summit amid Strained Ties
14 November 2022
Saudi Coalition Violates Ceasefire in al-Hudaydah, Yemen
Saudi Coalition Violates Ceasefire in al-Hudaydah, Yemen
14 November 2022
IRGC Pounds Terrorists
IRGC Pounds Terrorists' Positions in Iraqi Kurdistan
14 November 2022
Israeli Regime Launches Airstrike on Homs, Syria
Israeli Regime Launches Airstrike on Homs, Syria
14 November 2022
Russian Army Advances towards Donetsk as Mayorsk Comes under Control
Russian Army Advances towards Donetsk as Mayorsk Comes under Control
14 November 2022
Southeast Asian Leaders Call for Unity amid Global Tensions
Southeast Asian Leaders Call for Unity amid Global Tensions
13 November 2022
Russia Kherson Withdrawal: Accepting Defeat or Tactical Retreat?
Russia Kherson Withdrawal: Accepting Defeat or Tactical Retreat?
13 November 2022
Top Zelensky Advisor Threatens War with Iran
Top Zelensky Advisor Threatens War with Iran
13 November 2022
Qatar Arrests Eight Indian Nationals Suspected of Spying for the ‘Israeli’ Entity
Qatar Arrests Eight Indian Nationals Suspected of Spying for the ‘Israeli’ Entity
12 November 2022
Hezbollah Official: Drones Among Most Important Weapons Resistance Owns
Hezbollah Official: Drones Among Most Important Weapons Resistance Owns
12 November 2022