Islam Times - Russia is not refusing to negotiate with Ukraine, it is the Kiev regime who is doing so, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Tuesday following his attendance at the G20 summit.

“We have repeatedly confirmed through our president that we do not refuse to negotiate. If anyone is refusing to negotiate, it is Ukraine. The longer it [the Kiev regime] continues to refuse, the harder it will be to reach an agreement,” he clarified.As for signals about negotiations to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky from the West, Moscow has recorded various reports citing anonymous sources, including rumors that “the US administration is telling Zelensky to be more cooperative.” “Then, it is immediately clarified that this is not really for the aim of him actually behaving constructively, but to overcome objections from that portion of the Western world that is starting to doubt the need for additional weapons supplies,” the minister stressed.