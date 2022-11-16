Istanbul, Explosion Set Cars on Fire

Islam Times - A car explosion was reported in Istanbul on Tuesday night, just days after a terror attack in the Turkish city.

According to media reports, one vehicle exploded, and then the fire spread to at least two more cars parked nearby. It is still unclear what caused the explosion in the city's Fatih district, and the Turkish news agency DHA said that the fire had been extinguished.As a result of the explosion, no one has injured.Over the weekend, at least six people were killed and over 80 injured in an explosion on Istanbul's Istiklal Street. The Turkish Interior Minister said that the incident was a terror attack organized by the PKK (the Kurdistan Workers' Party) and carried out by a Syrian woman, who has been arrested.