US Imposes New Sanctions against Iran

Islam Times - The US Department of Treasury announced on Tuesday evening that it has imposed new sanctions against Iran.

The US is considered to be the main country in the world applying all kinds of sanctions against other countries.The US Department of Treasury announced that Shahid Air Industries Research Company has been placed on the sanctions list.The US Treasury Department also announced that the Russian company "Wagner", the Air Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Quds Air Industries have also been sanctioned by Executive Order No. 14024.This US institution claimed that the new sanctions on Iran target the production and transfer of Iranian drones to Russia.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in response to the baseless claim of Westerners and Ukrainian authorities that Russia used Iranian drones in the war in Ukraine, stated that Iran and Russia have provided full and detailed explanations to the United Nations about these baseless claims of using Iranian drones in Ukraine.