Trump Announces 2024 Run for US President

Islam Times - Former US President Donald Trump said he would seek another term for the White House in 2024.

"I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States," the 76-year-old former president said in a speech at his Florida private club on Tuesday night.“We are a nation in decline. We are a failing nation for millions of Americans,” Trump said, adding, "I will ensure that Joe Biden does not receive four more years."He also filed his official 2024 paperwork with the US election authority, in which he declared himself a candidate for the presidency.As president, Trump faced criticism over several of his actions, especially his management of the worst public health crisis in nearly a century – the COVID-19 pandemic.