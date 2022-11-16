US Aims to Weaken, Destroy Russia: Russian Security Council Secretary

Islam Times - Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev has sounded the alarm, warning Russian government officials that the United States wants to weaken and destroy Russia.

While Washington declares Russia “a source of instability”, it also fosters “anti-Russian alliances, builds up military strength, deploys NATO forces at our border,” Patrushev warned on Tuesday at a government meeting held in the city of Bryansk.“The puppet Kiev regime, which took power through a coup that was supported by [the US and its closest allies], is being used as a battering ram against Russia,” Patrushev added, as quoted by TASS news agency. “The US goal is to weaken, disunite and ultimately destroy our nation.”The top security official noted that the US officials will stop at nothing to achieve their “selfish goals” aimed at global supremacy and to do it the US is pushing the world “towards a global war” through policies that pit other nations against each other.Patrushev also cited Ukrainian saboteurs, who could infiltrate the country, as another present threat to the nation. “Attempts to infiltrate Russian territory by members of radical and extremist structures, who seek to conduct sabotage activities and terrorist attacks, have significantly increased,” he warned.He said transport and energy sites were of particular interest to would-be plotters and stressed that all possible safety lapses at strategic sites must be dealt with and fixed.