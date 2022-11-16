0
Wednesday 16 November 2022 - 08:22

Norway Signs Arms Contract with US to Buy Missiles for F-35s

Story Code : 1024923
Norway Signs Arms Contract with US to Buy Missiles for F-35s
The missiles will be mainly used to equip Norway’s new fleet of F-35 fighters.

Not only is it the single largest procurement of arms for the Norwegian Armed Forces ever, but the Norwegian Ministry of Defense also said, the medium-range AMRAAM-D is expected to be the main weapon of the country’s combat aircraft for decades to come, Sputnik reported.

“We are very pleased that Norway now also has access to such advanced missiles”, Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram said in a press release.

Eivind Byre, lieutenant colonel and head of Air Force communications, told Norwegian media that the F-35 remains the most powerful warplane of the Norwegian Armed Forces and the procurement will further strengthen operational capability.

According to the Defense Ministry, the procurement will “unleash” the full potential of the F-35 platform, which, it ventured, was “particularly important in light of the current security policy situation.”

Until now, the weapon has only been exported to close US allies such as Canada, Australia, and the UK.

AMRAAM-D is an upgraded version of the missile previously used by both the F-16 and the NASAMS air defense system. It is equipped with a more powerful engine, better control systems, and data links.

According to Norwegian Defense Materiel Agency director Gro Jære, given the major improvement in sensors and range, the weapon will be effective against drones, cruise missiles, and other combat aircraft.

In connection with the contract, an industrial cooperation agreement was also signed with the missile manufacturer Raytheon, which already collaborates with several Norwegian defense companies. Defense Minister Arild Gram described this as a method of “creating opportunities for Norwegian industry” and “ensuring value creation”.

Previously, Norway bought 52 F-35s in order to replace its aging fleet of F-16s and expects them to become fully operational by 2025. Numerous members of the top brass and officials representing consecutive governments have referred to the F-35s as the new backbone of the Norwegian military.

However, this prized acquisition has run into numerous problems, ranging from inflated costs to excessive noise levels, resulting in hundreds of complaints and even lawsuits from Norwegians living close to the fighter base at Ørlandet. Remarkably, similar noise issues arose in the fellow Nordic country of Denmark, which bought 27 F-35s.
Comment


Featured Stories
Syrian Air Defense Downs 3 Out of 8 Israeli Missiles
Syrian Air Defense Downs 3 Out of 8 Israeli Missiles
Pakistan’s Imran Khan ’Still Holds US Responsible’ for Ousting
Pakistan’s Imran Khan ’Still Holds US Responsible’ for Ousting
15 November 2022
How Are Israelis Pursing Normalization Agenda Using Qatar World Cup?
How Are Israelis Pursing Normalization Agenda Using Qatar World Cup?
15 November 2022
US, China Presidents Meet ahead of G20 Summit amid Strained Ties
US, China Presidents Meet ahead of G20 Summit amid Strained Ties
14 November 2022
Saudi Coalition Violates Ceasefire in al-Hudaydah, Yemen
Saudi Coalition Violates Ceasefire in al-Hudaydah, Yemen
14 November 2022
IRGC Pounds Terrorists
IRGC Pounds Terrorists' Positions in Iraqi Kurdistan
14 November 2022
Israeli Regime Launches Airstrike on Homs, Syria
Israeli Regime Launches Airstrike on Homs, Syria
14 November 2022
Russian Army Advances towards Donetsk as Mayorsk Comes under Control
Russian Army Advances towards Donetsk as Mayorsk Comes under Control
14 November 2022
Southeast Asian Leaders Call for Unity amid Global Tensions
Southeast Asian Leaders Call for Unity amid Global Tensions
13 November 2022
Russia Kherson Withdrawal: Accepting Defeat or Tactical Retreat?
Russia Kherson Withdrawal: Accepting Defeat or Tactical Retreat?
13 November 2022
Top Zelensky Advisor Threatens War with Iran
Top Zelensky Advisor Threatens War with Iran
13 November 2022
Qatar Arrests Eight Indian Nationals Suspected of Spying for the ‘Israeli’ Entity
Qatar Arrests Eight Indian Nationals Suspected of Spying for the ‘Israeli’ Entity
12 November 2022
Hezbollah Official: Drones Among Most Important Weapons Resistance Owns
Hezbollah Official: Drones Among Most Important Weapons Resistance Owns
12 November 2022