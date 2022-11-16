0
Wednesday 16 November 2022 - 09:10

Raisi: Resistance Only Way to Deal with West’s Excessive Demands

Story Code : 1024927
In the meeting with a visiting high-ranking Venezuelan delegation comprised of "Vice President and Minister of Science," "Minister of Transportation" and "Minister of Agriculture and Lands," Raisi said, "Iran's different and vast economic, scientific and energy capacities make bilateral and multilateral cooperation with it fruitful for other nations."

The Iranian president further praised the resistance of the Venezuelan people against Imperialist powers, saying Americans thought they could stop the nations with threats and sanctions. However, the approach of independent nations forced them to retreat and once again proved that resistance and cooperation are the only way to tackle the West's excessive demands."

The Venezuelan transport minister, on the part of the Venezuelan delegation, said that "In the negotiations, we reached good agreements to expand cooperation in the fields of transportation, agriculture, energy and technology."

The Venezuelan head of the joint economic commission of the two countries also considered the results of the negotiations to be important for the expansion of trade relations between Tehran and Caracas and welcomed the strengthening of scientific and educational cooperation between the two countries.
