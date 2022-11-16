0
Wednesday 16 November 2022 - 09:58

Oil Tanker Owned by Israeli Billionaire Struck by Drone Off Oman Coast

Story Code : 1024933
Oil Tanker Owned by Israeli Billionaire Struck by Drone Off Oman Coast
The news agency cited a defense official as saying that the Liberian-flagged tanker was operated by the Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping, a company that ultimately is owned by Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer.

According to shipping tracking site MarineTraffic, the tanker, Pacific Zircon, was last seen off the coast of Liwa, Oman on Monday morning. It departed from Sohar, Oman on Monday afternoon with its destination set as the port of Buenos Aires, Argentina.
