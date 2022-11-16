0
Wednesday 16 November 2022 - 20:49

Netanyahu To Smotrich: No for War Ministry due to US Objections

The move comes after the incoming premier reportedly told the far-right lawmaker that he opposes his appointment as War minister in the next government, citing concerns over continued cooperation with US President Joe Biden’s administration.

In a meeting held between the two following the swearing-in ceremony of the 25th Knesset on Tuesday, Netanyahu told Smotrich that the military portfolio will likely go to a member of his Likud party.

Netanyahu reportedly told Smotrich that Israel needs to act moderately in terms of security and diplomacy for the rest of Biden’s term, especially in regard to the West Bank, where Smotrich has said he would work to limit the authority of the so-called “Israel’s Civil Administration”.

The Likud party said the meeting with Smotrich, which was initiated by Netanyahu, was held “in good spirits.” However, the reports said Smotrich was “furious” with Netanyahu’s objection and said he would “go all the way” with his demand for the defense portfolio.

Coalition negotiations have been held up due to the dispute between the two over which cabinet post Smotrich will receive.
