Wednesday 16 November 2022 - 20:54

CIA Chief Meets Ukraine’s Zelensky

An official familiar with the matter confirmed that “Burns reinforced the US commitment to provide support to Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.”

The report said Burns was safe inside the US embassy during Russian missile strikes on the Ukrainian capital.

The trip took place after the CIA boss met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Naryshkin in Ankara, Turkey on Monday.

He relayed “a message on the consequences of the use of nuclear weapons by Russia, and the risks of escalation to strategic stability,” according to a spokeswoman for the White House.

According to the White House, the talks in Turkey revolved around nuclear weapons and the fate of US citizens detained in Russia. They did not touch on a potential peace settlement in Ukraine. Moscow confirmed that the talks had taken place, but did not provide any details.

Burns met with his intelligence counterparts in Kiev, discussing the warning he had delivered earlier to Naryshkin about the use of nuclear weapons, the Washington Post reported.

Burns previously visited Kiev in October, according to reports.
