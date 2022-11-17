0
Thursday 17 November 2022 - 02:19

Moscow: West’s Hybrid War Against Russia Increases Likelihood of WWIII

Story Code : 1025050
Moscow: West’s Hybrid War Against Russia Increases Likelihood of WWIII
"The incident with the Ukrainian-alleged 'missile strike' on a Polish farm proves just one thing: waging a hybrid war against Russia, the West moves closer to the world war," he wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, TASS reported.

On Tuesday, a missile fell in the village of Przewodow in Eastern Poland on the border with Ukraine killing two people.

According to the republic’s President Andrzej Duda, so far there is no evidence indicating as to who launched this missile. The Polish Foreign Ministry insisted that it was a Russian-made missile. In his turn, US President Joe Biden noted that preliminary information disproves that this missile was launched from Russian territory.

The Russian Defense Ministry branded claims by Polish media outlets and officials of allegedly Russian missiles dropping in Poland as provocations since there had been no Russian strikes near the Ukrainian-Polish border.

The Russian military agency pointed out that the published photos of the debris from the accident site have nothing in common with Russian weapons.

A missile which hit Polish territory on Tuesday night was fired by Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed. Moscow says it reached the conclusion after studying images taken from the site.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that its experts analyzed photos of the projectile’s parts, published by media outlets, and “identified them as elements of a missile from the S-300 air defense system used by the Air Force of Ukraine”, RT reported.

The ministry added that, on the same day, Russian aircraft and ships conducted “massive” strikes on Ukrainian command centers and energy infrastructure. 

“The high-precision strikes were carried out only against targets on Ukrainian territory and no closer than 35 kilometers (21.7 miles) from the Ukrainian-Polish border,” it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Both Russia and Ukraine use the Soviet-designed S-300 missile system, which Moscow has since upgraded into S-400 and S-500 models.

Shortly after the incident, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky accused Moscow of having struck Polish territory. Polish President Andrzej Duda, meanwhile, said the missile was “most probably” Russian-made, but fell short of stating who'd fired it.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the reaction to the missile incident as “hysterical”.

“High-ranking officials from different countries made statements without any clear knowledge of what has happened,” Peskov told reporters on Wednesday, adding, “Such a brazen reaction once again demonstrates that one should never rush with assessments and statements that could escalate the situation.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Mossad Spy Arrested in Southern Iran
Mossad Spy Arrested in Southern Iran
Türkiye Launches Artillery Attacks on Northern Syria
Türkiye Launches Artillery Attacks on Northern Syria
16 November 2022
Trump Announces 2024 Run for US President
Trump Announces 2024 Run for US President
16 November 2022
US Aims to Weaken, Destroy Russia: Russian Security Council Secretary
US Aims to Weaken, Destroy Russia: Russian Security Council Secretary
16 November 2022
Syrian Air Defense Downs 3 Out of 8 Israeli Missiles
Syrian Air Defense Downs 3 Out of 8 Israeli Missiles
15 November 2022
Pakistan’s Imran Khan ’Still Holds US Responsible’ for Ousting
Pakistan’s Imran Khan ’Still Holds US Responsible’ for Ousting
15 November 2022
How Are Israelis Pursing Normalization Agenda Using Qatar World Cup?
How Are Israelis Pursing Normalization Agenda Using Qatar World Cup?
15 November 2022
US, China Presidents Meet ahead of G20 Summit amid Strained Ties
US, China Presidents Meet ahead of G20 Summit amid Strained Ties
14 November 2022
Saudi Coalition Violates Ceasefire in al-Hudaydah, Yemen
Saudi Coalition Violates Ceasefire in al-Hudaydah, Yemen
14 November 2022
IRGC Pounds Terrorists
IRGC Pounds Terrorists' Positions in Iraqi Kurdistan
14 November 2022
Israeli Regime Launches Airstrike on Homs, Syria
Israeli Regime Launches Airstrike on Homs, Syria
14 November 2022
Russian Army Advances towards Donetsk as Mayorsk Comes under Control
Russian Army Advances towards Donetsk as Mayorsk Comes under Control
14 November 2022
Southeast Asian Leaders Call for Unity amid Global Tensions
Southeast Asian Leaders Call for Unity amid Global Tensions
13 November 2022