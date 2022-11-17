Moscow: West’s Hybrid War Against Russia Increases Likelihood of WWIII

Islam Times - Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said that the West is bringing World War Three closer by waging a hybrid war on Russia.

"The incident with the Ukrainian-alleged 'missile strike' on a Polish farm proves just one thing: waging a hybrid war against Russia, the West moves closer to the world war," he wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, TASS reported.On Tuesday, a missile fell in the village of Przewodow in Eastern Poland on the border with Ukraine killing two people.According to the republic’s President Andrzej Duda, so far there is no evidence indicating as to who launched this missile. The Polish Foreign Ministry insisted that it was a Russian-made missile. In his turn, US President Joe Biden noted that preliminary information disproves that this missile was launched from Russian territory.The Russian Defense Ministry branded claims by Polish media outlets and officials of allegedly Russian missiles dropping in Poland as provocations since there had been no Russian strikes near the Ukrainian-Polish border.The Russian military agency pointed out that the published photos of the debris from the accident site have nothing in common with Russian weapons.A missile which hit Polish territory on Tuesday night was fired by Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed. Moscow says it reached the conclusion after studying images taken from the site.The Russian Defense Ministry reported that its experts analyzed photos of the projectile’s parts, published by media outlets, and “identified them as elements of a missile from the S-300 air defense system used by the Air Force of Ukraine”, RT reported.The ministry added that, on the same day, Russian aircraft and ships conducted “massive” strikes on Ukrainian command centers and energy infrastructure.“The high-precision strikes were carried out only against targets on Ukrainian territory and no closer than 35 kilometers (21.7 miles) from the Ukrainian-Polish border,” it said in a statement on Wednesday.Both Russia and Ukraine use the Soviet-designed S-300 missile system, which Moscow has since upgraded into S-400 and S-500 models.Shortly after the incident, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky accused Moscow of having struck Polish territory. Polish President Andrzej Duda, meanwhile, said the missile was “most probably” Russian-made, but fell short of stating who'd fired it.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the reaction to the missile incident as “hysterical”.“High-ranking officials from different countries made statements without any clear knowledge of what has happened,” Peskov told reporters on Wednesday, adding, “Such a brazen reaction once again demonstrates that one should never rush with assessments and statements that could escalate the situation.”