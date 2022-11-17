Zelensky Says Netanyahu ’Considering’ Supplying Aerial Systems

Islam Times - Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said on Wednesday that he requested aerial systems from the Zionist entity’s prime minister-elect Benjamin Netanyahu, who said he would "consider" the request.

Zelensky was asked during a conversation with journalists if there were any shifts in the relationship between Kiev and the Tel Aviv regime."The shifts are that we have returned contact with Netanyahu," Zelensky was cited by Ukrainian media. He continued that the two had a "substantive conversation.""We conveyed all the nuances related to air defense. This is priority number one."According to Zelensky, Netanyahu "assured… that he would look into this issue as quickly as possible, think about where he could help, and come back with an answer."He added that Ukraine did not ask for any weapons that could attack: "We are only interested in defense systems."There was no clarification when the request was made. However, Zelensky and Netanyahu spoke last week after the Ukrainian president congratulated Netanyahu on his election victory.In October, the Ukrainian government sent an official letter to the Tel Aviv regime requesting air defense systems. A month later, outgoing War Minister Benny Gantz said it was "impossible" for the ‘Israeli’ entity to send the requested technology.