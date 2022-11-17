0
Thursday 17 November 2022 - 10:59

Terrorist Attack Targets Southwestern Iran, Three Criminals Arrested

Story Code : 1025120
Terrorist Attack Targets Southwestern Iran, Three Criminals Arrested
"Three of the main elements of today's incidents and unrest in [Khuzestan's] Izeh County have been placed under arrest," Ali Dehqani, director-general of the Justice Administration Department of Khuzestan said.

"[Further] efforts are on the agenda for identification and apprehension of other elements connected to the incidents," he added.

At least seven people were martyred after terrorists opened fire at people and security forces at a crowded market in Izeh around the sunset on Wednesday.

Officials have identified a nine-year-old child, a 45-year-old woman, and three youths among the martyrs. At least 10 other people were also wounded.

The wounded have also been transferred to the province's Ahvaz County for treatment, the judicial official added, saying relevant orders have been issued for the incident to be addressed as a special case by the provincial Justice Administration Department.

The attack came amid ongoing foreign-backed riots that have hit various Iranian provinces after a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, named as Mahsa Amini, died in hospital despite intensive medical care and resuscitation efforts.

Amini, who had been taken to a police station in Tehran to receive educational training on Hijab and dress code rules, was reported to have suddenly collapsed to the ground at the station and then put into an ambulance to be transferred to the hospital.

Tehran Police Chief Brigadier General Hossein Rahimi has refuted claims that Amini had been mistreated during the dress code educational session, saying no physical contact had happened between officers and the young woman.

The violent riots have claimed the lives of dozens of people and security forces while also allowing terrorist groups to carry out strikes in the country.

On October 26, a Daesh-affiliated terrorist attacked the Shah Cheragh shrine in the southern province of Fars before the evening prayers, killing at least 15 pilgrims — including a woman and two children — and injuring 40 others.
Comment


Featured Stories
Mossad Spy Arrested in Southern Iran
Mossad Spy Arrested in Southern Iran
Türkiye Launches Artillery Attacks on Northern Syria
Türkiye Launches Artillery Attacks on Northern Syria
16 November 2022
Trump Announces 2024 Run for US President
Trump Announces 2024 Run for US President
16 November 2022
US Aims to Weaken, Destroy Russia: Russian Security Council Secretary
US Aims to Weaken, Destroy Russia: Russian Security Council Secretary
16 November 2022
Syrian Air Defense Downs 3 Out of 8 Israeli Missiles
Syrian Air Defense Downs 3 Out of 8 Israeli Missiles
15 November 2022
Pakistan’s Imran Khan ’Still Holds US Responsible’ for Ousting
Pakistan’s Imran Khan ’Still Holds US Responsible’ for Ousting
15 November 2022
How Are Israelis Pursing Normalization Agenda Using Qatar World Cup?
How Are Israelis Pursing Normalization Agenda Using Qatar World Cup?
15 November 2022
US, China Presidents Meet ahead of G20 Summit amid Strained Ties
US, China Presidents Meet ahead of G20 Summit amid Strained Ties
14 November 2022
Saudi Coalition Violates Ceasefire in al-Hudaydah, Yemen
Saudi Coalition Violates Ceasefire in al-Hudaydah, Yemen
14 November 2022
IRGC Pounds Terrorists
IRGC Pounds Terrorists' Positions in Iraqi Kurdistan
14 November 2022
Israeli Regime Launches Airstrike on Homs, Syria
Israeli Regime Launches Airstrike on Homs, Syria
14 November 2022
Russian Army Advances towards Donetsk as Mayorsk Comes under Control
Russian Army Advances towards Donetsk as Mayorsk Comes under Control
14 November 2022
Southeast Asian Leaders Call for Unity amid Global Tensions
Southeast Asian Leaders Call for Unity amid Global Tensions
13 November 2022