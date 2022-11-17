0
Erdogan: Neither Russia Nor US to Resort to Nuclear Weapons


"The information I received from my intelligence director on whether Russia and the United States will resort to nuclear weapons is that as of now, neither party will have any attempts at nuclear weapons," Erdogan told reporters on his flight back to Turkey from Indonesia, Xinhua reported.

The Turkish president was referring to a meeting between the heads of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service that was hosted by Turkey's National Intelligence Organization in the capital Ankara on Monday.

"God forbid; this (nuclear weapon) might lead to a new world war. Let's not allow for it," he said.

The meeting between CIA Director Bill Burns and his Russian intelligence counterpart Sergey Naryshkin in Ankara was held at the request of the United States, Dmitri Peskov, Kremlin's spokesman, said Monday. 
